Op-Ed piece claims yoga pants are ‘bad for women’

One woman’s opinion over skin-tight, colorful Yoga pants is bringing others into cat pose with claws out.

In the New York Times article, writer Honor Jones blasts women for wearing the pants because it was 8 degrees outside and the pants don’t cover ankles. She goes on to write that yoga pants are purely worn out of fashion and feed into the obsession with trying to look ‘sexy’ at the gym.

Jones adds, “deep-sea divers need skintight polymer pants; so do Olympic speed-skaters. The rest of us could use some breathing room. So step into some slouchy pants with me. We don’t have to look quite so good when we’re just trying to look a little better.”

But as this article spread across the internet, others aren’t necessarily on her side claiming the pants allow for maneuvers that other pants (including sweatpants) don’t.

One woman, known as @trauma_mama_ on Twitter, used per 240 characters to take the issue beyond the skin-tight trend.

Why do people gotta hate on good things to be edGY? What’s the point? Starbucks is good, yoga pants are comfortable, greys anatomy gets addicting, and target is full of cheap things that are adorable. You just sound like an uncomfortable, uncaffinated, bitter person

