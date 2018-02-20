Strip bartender sheds light on sexual harassment in service industry

A Las Vegas Strip bartender said sexual harassment in the service industry is not uncommon.

It was Jan. 2014. Mieisha Grayson was working as a bartender at the now-closed Fat Tuesday located at the present-day Linq.

“No one was really at the bar,” Grayson said. “It was a steady little crowd.”

It was a mundane night that is etched in Grayson’s memory, she said.

“I play it in my head all the time.”

Surveillance video from the bar showed Grayson’s boss, Jackie Heffetz, spank her.

“I reached up to grab something off of him, like a strand of hair on his face,” Grayson said. “It was very shocking in that split second. What do you do?”

Grayson said she ignored Heffetz and kept helping her customer. She said she thought about quitting but needed the money.

“I fell on hard times,” Grayson said. “I was staying at a homeless shelter and for me, working hard and getting as many hours as I could was what I was looking for.”

Grayson said she worked at the bar until it closed in Sept. 2014.

Court documents show her grievance is one of a handful of accusations against Bar Two, the company Heffetz co-owns.

“It was egregious,” Nevada Equal Rights Commission Administrator Kara Jenkins said. “It was troubling.”

Eddie Yan, a manager at the bar, filed a complaint with NERC after he said he lost his job because he complained about Heffetz’ behavior, according to a federal lawsuit.

Investigators with NERC spent three years on the case and tried to settle the matter privately but were unsuccessful. Jenkins would not disclose why settlement attempts did not work out.

Yan was given a right to sue letter and is currently pursuing the case in federal court.

NERC investigators said they found enough disturbing evidence against Bar Two: that they held a public hearing separate from Yan’s original complaint.

“I think all of it is pretty bizarre in the sense that you would never think that any person working in this state would have to endure what was alleged and proven in the facts,” Jenkins said.

The public hearing ended in a settlement between the state and Bar Two.

While Heffetz did not admit to wrong doing and he was banned from day-to-day operations of his bars, according to NERC.

Bar Two also had to undergo sexual harassment training, and get a separate phone number where people could report sexual harassment.

"It was the best we could do under state law," Jenkins said. Jenkins also noted that NERC does not have the power to issue fines.

Heffetz did not answer any phone calls or messages for comment. His lawyer, Mary Chapman, said she would not comment on an open case.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.