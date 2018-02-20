Neighbors say cats are running wild in Las Vegas neighborhood

People living in a Las Vegas neighborhood are asking for help, saying cats are running amok.

Neighbors near Washington and Pecos said the problems started in January. The man living in the home died, and when police officers arrived for a welfare check they found dozens of cats inside the home. Animal Control took 37 cats, but neighbors said there were still cats left over, and those cats are still causing problems.

"See he's in my yard!" Linda Lopez said, pointing at a white cat making its way through her fence. "I'm afraid that they could bring disease, I have my grandbabies out here and nobody is doing anything about it."

Lopez said the worst part is the overpowering smell the cats bring with them.

[RELATED: Las Vegas animal control removes 37 cats from home]

"It's horrible. It's like a dead person, you know?" she said. "It smells really, really bad...when you come up my driveway you can smell it."

Now Lopez is hoping somebody will take care of the problem, and find the cats a good home - one that's far away from her home.

"They need to take care of them and someone come and pick them up and take them where they can be adopted or something," Lopez said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.