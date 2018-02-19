Woman robs South Point Casino, escapes in getaway car

A woman robbed the South Point Casino at gunpoint and escaped in a getaway car, according to Metro Police.

The woman was wearing a scarf to conceal her identity, showed the cashier a handgun and he demanded money, police said in a release. The cashier gave her money and she ran off to a car waiting for her outside.

It happened at 7:38 p.m. The car was described as an older model two-door sedan with a black top and large,chrome rims. The car went west on Silverado Ranch Boulevard toward the I-15.

The woman was described as being 5'5" - 5'6" tall, wearing a black beanie, black-rimmed glasses, black jacket, black pants, black boots and a large checkered scarf.

No one was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department criminal robbery section at 7020-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.