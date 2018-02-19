Police arrest woman, man for South Point Casino robbery

The woman accused of robbing the South Point Casino at gunpoint Monday and her fiancé, who allegedly helped her escape in a getaway car, were both arrested, according to Metro Police.

The woman, identified as 36-year-old Tina Lopez, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the car was located, as well, police said.

Her fiancé, Jason Lockwood, 36, was also arrested on Tuesday and both were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Many hoping to win big take the drive down Las Vegas Boulevard to Silverado Ranch Boulevard to try their luck at South Point Casino, but one thing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said people should not gamble with at a casino, is their freedom.

“Think about what’s worth it,” Metro Police Officer Larry Hadfield said. “Time is a lot more valuable than money and if you’re behind bars for several years, you’re going to be missing out on a lot of things.”

Still, Hadfield said Lopez decided to take her chances Monday night.

“A couple days ago, we had a casino cage robbery,” Hadfield said. “(Lopez) went inside, had a firearm and was able to get away with some money.”

“We were able to have the public’s assistance because we got the video surveillance out which led us to a tip,” Hadfield said. “Our officers followed the steps and we ended up getting two people into custody.”

According to arrest reports, some of those tips came from Lopez’s dad after he saw the car he let his daughter borrow on the news. He confirmed that without a doubt it was his car. Lopez confessed to robbing the casino to get money for bills.

Lopez faces several charges including burglary while in possession of a gun, and Lockwood faces robbery and conspiracy robbery charges.

During the incident, she was wearing a scarf to conceal her identity, showed the cashier a handgun and she demanded money, police said in a release. The cashier gave her money and she ran off to a car waiting for her outside.

The car traveled west on Silverado Ranch Boulevard toward the I-15.

No injuries were reported.

