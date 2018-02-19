Man robs South Point Casino, escapes in getaway Cadillac

A man robbed the South Point Casino at gunpoint and escaped in a getaway car, according to Metro Police.

The man was wearing a scarf to conceal his identity, showed the cashier a handgun and he demanded money, police said. The cashier gave him money and he ran off, to a gold Cadillac, waiting for him outside.

It happened at 7:38 p.m.

The Cadillac went west on Silverado Ranch Boulevard toward the I-15.

No one was injured.

