Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in North Las Vegas crash

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
North Las Vegas police Monday night responded to a crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries. 

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to the crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and Palmer Street, near Pecos Road. Officers said a 49-year-old woman was sent to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash.

At the scene, Officer Aaron Patty said the vehicle is believed to be a black pick-up truck.

Avoid the area as the intersection is closed. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

