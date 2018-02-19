Man crashes into Desert Shores restaurant; arrested for DUI - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man crashes into Desert Shores restaurant; arrested for DUI

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
(John Curtas/@eatinglasvegas/Twitter) (John Curtas/@eatinglasvegas/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man drove into a west Las Vegas Valley restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Metro police responded about 12:30 p.m. to Marche Bacchus French bistro and wine shop in Desert Shores after a man drove a red Ford pick-up truck in through the front of the restaurant. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital and was arrested for driving under the influence.

An employee at the restaurant said no one was hurt and they remained open for guests through another entrance. 

