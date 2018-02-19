Man crashes into Desert Shores restaurant; arrested for DUI

A man drove into a west Las Vegas Valley restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Metro police responded about 12:30 p.m. to Marche Bacchus French bistro and wine shop in Desert Shores after a man drove a red Ford pick-up truck in through the front of the restaurant. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital and was arrested for driving under the influence.

An employee at the restaurant said no one was hurt and they remained open for guests through another entrance.

Marche Bacchus gets the wrong kind of drop-in Burgundy buyer. @MarcheBacchusLV pic.twitter.com/ZEAJahBKK5 — John Curtas (@eatinglasvegas) February 19, 2018

