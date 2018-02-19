Nevada ranked second worst for domestic violence

Staff at Safe Nest, a shelter for battered women, said two horrific domestic violence cases within hours of each other are not unusual in Nevada. The organization said a new study ranked Nevada as the second-worst state for domestic violence. Safe Nest also said of all the murders police investigate in Southern Nevada, one-fourth are related to domestic violence.

Saturday night, Metro Police said Willie Bain called his wife's family and was acting strangely. Bain's wife's family went over to their home near Cactus Avenue and Bermuda and found a lot of blood. Shortly after the arrived to the house, police received a 911 call. Police said Bain drove his wife's body to Fiesta Casino in Henderson, and called for medical help for his wife.

Police said they believe Bain's wife was murdered at their home, then moved to the casino. The couple's three children were home at the time of the murder.

A few hours after that, in the early morning hours of Sunday, police responded to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Police said John Treese got into a fight with his girlfriend in a car, she got out, and then Treese ran her over. Police said they believe the couple was arguing over who would drive.

Katy Steinkemp is a psychotherapist with 30 years of experience. Steinkemp has worked with abusers to rehabilitate them through therapy. Steinkemp said she's not familiar with the two incidents over the weekend, but said it's likely not the abusers' first time getting violent. According to her, the violence starts small with yelling or name calling and eventually builds to murder. Steinkemp said the only way we can prevent these deaths from happening is to talk about it, and talk to the person being abused about getting help.

"We need more people to be honest with their friends," she said. "When they are in a relationship, you know when someone is violent, you know it, your friend knows it, we all know it."

Both Willie Bain, and John Treese were arrested and charged with murder. Steinkemp said we need to stop being reactionary, and stop preventing domestic violence from escalating.

"Both of these victims died in a very loud obvious way, and it was not stopped."

Safe Nest said every year, 60,000 people call domestic violence hotlines for help. For anyone in a violent relationship, they can help. They can help people leave, and keep them hidden from an abuser. Their number is (702) 646-4981.

