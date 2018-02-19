Fergie responds to backlash over National Anthem performance at All-Star Game

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, photo, Fergie performs the national anthem before the start of the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

After taking a lot of heat over her one-of-a-kind rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, Fergie has broken her silence for her performance.

According to TMZ, the singer said she was trying to take a risk with her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

TMZ reported the singer said her choice did not pay off.

I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.

Players and crowd members laughed or appeared less than impressed with her "sexy" performance of the song. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and sexy delivery were not exactly typical for a sporting event or a patriotic song.

After a forceful finish, Fergie finally got big cheers when she shouted, "Let's play some basketball!"

Social media erupted with critiques of the performance. Including, Roseanne Barr, whose performance may have been outranked for worst-National Anthem performance.

Barr wrote on Twitter:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey

One person voiced her support for Fergie. According to TMZ, Vegas headliner Mariah Carey said, "dahling, nobody needs to listen to that.”

