Las Vegas police search for suspect of deadly apartment complex shooting

Police vehicles block off the entrance to an apartment complex on Feb. 19, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man suspected of killing a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Lamb Boulevard. A person who reported the said it had been parked in front of the office at the apartment complex for at least a couple of hours and the driver was slumped over and unresponsive.

The person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Citing the investigation, police said people in the area heard possible gunshots the night before. Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video that showed the victim parking the vehicle in front of the office at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. At about 6:20 p.m., a man walked by the victim's vehicle and approached the passenger side. The suspect fired multiple rounds into the vehicle and left the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black man, who was tall and thin. He was last seen wearing a light winter jacket and dark pants.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

