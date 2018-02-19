Las Vegas homicide detectives investigating body found in car

Police vehicles block off the entrance to an apartment complex on Feb. 19, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a car Monday.

Officers responded to the incident at 9:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Lamb Boulevard.

Police said a person saw the occupied vehicle since 7 a.m. and when the person approached the car, the driver did not respond.

The driver was pronounced dead, police said.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro's Homicide Section, the suspect shot the person inside the vehicle through the passenger's side.

Further details were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

