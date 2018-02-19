Fire damages abandoned North Las Vegas motel

The North Fire Department said a fire caused $700,000 worth of damage to an abandoned motel.

Crews responded to a fire at the property at the Barker Motel located in the 2600 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, Sunday before midnight. Then just before 3 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the property again after winds caused the fire to flare up. It took about 1.5 hours to bring the fire completely under control.

Fourteen units were damaged by the fire, the department said. The building is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

