Fire causes $700K in damages to former North Las Vegas Hotel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fire causes $700K in damages to former North Las Vegas Hotel

Posted: Updated:
A fire damaged a former North Las Vegas hotel on Feb. 19, 2018. (Source: Brad Boyer) A fire damaged a former North Las Vegas hotel on Feb. 19, 2018. (Source: Brad Boyer)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

The North Fire Department said a fire caused $700,000 worth of damage to a former hotel. 

Crews responded to a fire at the property in the 2600 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, Sunday before midnight. Then just before 3 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the property again. It took about 1.5 hours to bring the fire completely under control. 

Fourteen units were damaged by the fire, the department said. 

No injuries were reported. 

Damages were estimated at $700,000, the department said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.