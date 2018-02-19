Fire causes $700K in damages to former North Las Vegas Hotel

The North Fire Department said a fire caused $700,000 worth of damage to a former hotel.

Crews responded to a fire at the property in the 2600 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, Sunday before midnight. Then just before 3 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the property again. It took about 1.5 hours to bring the fire completely under control.

Fourteen units were damaged by the fire, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at $700,000, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

