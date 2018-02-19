Homicide investigation underway near US 95 and Tropicana

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at about 5 a.m. in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive, near U.S. 95 and Tropicana Avenue.

According to police, a man in his 30s was found in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim did not enter the home. Two people in a car drove by and shot the man.

Police did not immediately have descriptions of the suspects.

The shooting is believed to be narcotics-related, police said.

Police said there were five people in the home at the time of the shooting, including the homeowner.

Police said the shooting occurred at the same home where three roommates were shot and killed in December.

An investigation is ongoing.

