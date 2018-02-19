Tips on how to stop unwanted phone calls

The FTC offers tips on how you can stop spam phone calls.

If you’re noticing an increase in the number of spam or unwanted sales calls lately, you’re not alone. The Federal Trade Commission, which runs the ‘Do Not Call’ registry, said it’s an ongoing problem, but one that you can help stop. Companies have long been using robocalling tactics in which automated calls deliver recorded messages. But, now they are also “neighbor spoofing,” or using numbers with your area code attached to trick you in to answer the call.

The Federal Trade Commission has some advice:

Put your name on the ‘Do Not Call’ registry. That forces companies to check the registry prior to calling or risk the possibility of getting fined. Side note: The registry doesn’t expire. Once you’re on it, you’re on it.

Report unwanted calls to the FTC’s website at www.ftc.gov. Since 2009, the agency has investigated 134 complaints that have resulted in 800 violation citations. One complaint has a wide reach.

Look into apps and third-party software that block calls. Nomorobo and RoboKiller are two apps that do such blocking. Also, some phone carriers offer their own call protection software or apps.

Companies caught making spam or unwanted calls face a $40,000 fine per violation, according to the FTC.

