Hundreds without power after wind takes down power lines in Henderson

Henderson police block off a roadway as crews work to restore a downed power line on Feb. 19, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) Henderson police block off a roadway as crews work to restore a downed power line on Feb. 19, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
More than 1,000 people were without power in Henderson Monday. 

NV Energy reported the outage just after 2 a.m. in the area near U.S. 95 and College Drive. Power initially expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., according to the NV Energy website. However, a company spokesperson said it will not be fully restored until 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

Five power poles were damaged during high winds near Horizon Drive and College Drive. Three crews were working around the clock to repair overheard cables and underground equipment. 

As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, 460 customers remained without power. Those customers will likely not have power until Tuesday morning. 

NV Energy warned anyone in the area to keep their distance from crews working on the power lines for their own safety. 

