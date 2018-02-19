Downed power lines, outages reported in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Downed power lines, outages reported in Henderson

Henderson police block off an intersection due to a downed power line on Feb. 19, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5) Henderson police block off an intersection due to a downed power line on Feb. 19, 2018. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)
More than 1,000 people were without power in Henderson Monday. 

NV Energy reported the outage just after 2 a.m. in the area near U.S. 95 and College Drive. Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m. 

The cause of the outage was reported online as damage to NV Energy equipment. 

Crews were working on repairing downed power lines in the area of Horizon Drive and College Drive in Henderson. 

