Downed power lines, outages reported in Henderson

More than 1,000 people were without power in Henderson Monday.

NV Energy reported the outage just after 2 a.m. in the area near U.S. 95 and College Drive. Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage was reported online as damage to NV Energy equipment.

Crews were working on repairing downed power lines in the area of Horizon Drive and College Drive in Henderson.

@FOX5Vegas @CassandraJFOX5 horizon dr between college and boulder shut down due to power lines down on Arrowhead Tr. got to be the first on scene heading to work but was pretty scary as i was trying to keep people away from a live wire till hpd arrived pic.twitter.com/2vbykm9AfS — Aaron (@the_a_a_ron14) February 19, 2018

