Neighbors shocked Las Vegas man allegedly killed wife; left children at house

Willie Bain, 42, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife on Feb. 17, 2018 (LVMPD / FOX5).

A local man is behind bars, accused of killing his wife. Police said the suspect called 911 himself to report the crime. Willie Bain, 42, has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon. Neighbors said Bain kept to himself, but they never thought he was suspicious.

Neighbors said they are still in shock over what happened at a home on Patagonia Ridge Avenue, near Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road, Saturday night.

“This is a very good neighborhood,” Dwain Doss said. “There's a lot of good people. It's really quiet here so it was really strange.”

Around 11 p.m. police arrived at the house of Willie Bain and found blood inside the garage. Twenty minutes later, Bain reportedly called 911 himself, saying his wife needed help.

Police said they found Bain in the parking lot of the Fiesta Casino in Henderson next to his wife’s body.

According to investigators, she suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sunday morning, neighbors said they saw cleaning crews at Bain’s house.

“They were scrubbing the driveway and the garage with brushes and spraying this spray everywhere,” Doss said.

Several neighbors we talked to off camera agreed, Bain and his family were very private.

“He seemed normal to me,” Doss said. “I've seen the wife a couple of times but I've never ever seen the kids.”

What’s even more heartbreaking to this father of three, police said three children were inside Bain’s home at the time of the crime.

“I couldn't imagine -- their lives are just turned upside down,” Doss said. “It's just terrible.”

The coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name or cause of death.

