Vacant Las Vegas house burns for second time in two months

A vacant west Las Vegas Valley house caught fire on Sunday for the second time in two months.

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters arrived at the home at 2524 Las Verdes Street, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, about 2:07 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release. The one-story, wood-framed house was "fully involved" with fire.

The fire was contained to the single home, officials said, and required 30 minutes to put out. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but neighbors said that squatters were seen going in and out of the house. The house first burned on Dec. 7, causing $75,000 damage.

This is the second valley fire on Sunday that has occurred on the same property in a short period of time. The other was a northwest valley apartment building that caught fire on Feb. 16 and again early Sunday morning.

