Man dies in ATV accident north of Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man dies in ATV accident north of Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident Sunday afternoon north of Las Vegas.

Police responded about 1:45 p.m. to Apex Dunes, northeast of Las Vegas, Lt. Grant Rogers said, where an ATV rolled over on a 50-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A second rider was not injured, Rogers said. No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.