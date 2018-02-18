Man dies in ATV accident north of Las Vegas Valley

A man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident Sunday afternoon north of Las Vegas.

Police responded about 1:45 p.m. to Apex Dunes, northeast of Las Vegas, Lt. Grant Rogers said, where an ATV rolled over on a 50-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second rider was not injured, Rogers said. No other details were released.

