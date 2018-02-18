Children's Heart Foundation hosts walk for congenital heart defect awareness

A large group of people participate in the 2017 Walk with the Heart of a Child event (Children's Heart Foundation / FOX5).

The Children's Heart Foundation is gearing up for its 15th annual Walk with the Heart of a Child on the Las Vegas Strip.

Interested participants should register online for the Feb. 24 event. Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with registration, entertainment, raffles and Kids Zone activities at the Fashion Show mall located at 3200 South Las Vegas Boulevard. The walk begins at 8 a.m.

The fun walk allows participants to walk in celebration or in remembrance of the young lives affected by congenital heart defects throughout the Las Vegas community, a release said.

In the United States, CHD is 60 times more prevalent than childhood cancer and nearly twice as many children die each year than from all forms of childhood cancers combined, an event release states.

Fees are $25 for adults and $15 for active-duty military, students, seniors and virtual walkers (those who cannot attend the event or physically participate).

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.