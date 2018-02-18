Northwest Valley apartment building affected by second fire within two days

A northwest Las Vegas apartment building was engulfed in flames for the second time within two days.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the two-alarm fire at 6221 Bellota Drive, near Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards at 12:48 a.m. According to the release, dispatchers received multiple 9-1-1 calls with reports of heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters arrived at the two-story wood framed building and were forced to use three aerial ladder trucks to rain down water from above in addition to using several hoses on the ground due to the intensity of the flames, an LVFR release said.

The bulk of the fire was under control in an hour and completely extinguished by crews within 90 minutes, the release said.

A total of four apartment units were affected by the blaze. The American Red Cross is assisting 18 people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

The roof of the apartment building was completely destroyed which left the top two units heavily damaged. The two bottom units were not directly affected by the fire but have extensive water damage, the release confirmed.

Fire officials said LVFR crews responded to a fire at the same apartment building on Feb. 16. In this incident, a fire was contained in the kitchen and attic area of a second-floor apartment unit. The unit below reportedly suffered minor water damage and the adjacent units had a minor smoke odor, officials said.

The 11 occupants of the four units were able to return to their homes but were displaced once again as a result of Sunday morning's fire.

WATCH HERE:

