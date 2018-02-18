Man confesses to killing wife, Henderson police find body in vehicle

A Las Vegas man confessed to killing his wife while parked at a Henderson casino-hotel Saturday night.

The man called Henderson Police from the parking lot of the Fiesta Henderson casino to report that he had hurt his wife, Metro said. Officers arrested the man shortly after. The body of the woman was found inside the vehicle, according to police.

Metropolitan police detectives said the situation started at a home near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue in south Las Vegas. Family members told police that they received a concerning call from the man.

They decided to stop by the home and on arrival, they saw blood in the garage. The family also found the couple's three children alone in the home and noticed the couple's car was missing, police said.

Police said the couple's three children are safe with family members.

Lt. Dan McGrath said this was a domestic violence-related incident. Metro Homicide detectives are investigating the murder.

