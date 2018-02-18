Man confesses to killing wife, Henderson police find body in vehicle

A man accused of killing his 10-month-old daughter had threatened to murder her and her twin brother last June, according to a Metro police report cited in court documents.More >
An excessive population of feral rabbits has reportedly caused a potential public health risk at state offices in west Las Vegas.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed that a woman who was reported missing Thursday night has been safely located.More >
Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas.More >
Police announced Friday evening that a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe in Las Vegas.More >
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >
A Facebook post of a man turning in his rifle is going viral.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
