Woman run over, killed near Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead early Sunday morning in south Las Vegas.

Police said a couple was arguing inside of a car near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. The woman exited the vehicle and may have walked towards the rear end of the car when the male driver reversed.

The woman was struck by the car, police said. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

It is unknown if police will press charges or arrest the man at this time.

Homicide detectives and Metro's Fatal Detail are continuing the investigation.

