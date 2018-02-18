Man arrested after woman run over, killed near Las Vegas sign

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead early Sunday morning in south Las Vegas.

Police said a couple was arguing inside of a car near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. The woman exited the vehicle and may have walked towards the rear end of the car when the male driver, identified as John Treese, 39, reversed.

The woman was struck by the car, police said. According to a press release, police found the woman lying in the median suffering from various injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

Treese was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.