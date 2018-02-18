Valley family says teen with special needs committed suicide after being bullied

A Las Vegas Valley mother is mourning the loss of her daughter after she says bullying pushed the teen to suicide. Nazareen Drummond had special needs and was just 15 years old.

“She was an angel, a true angel,” her mother Valerie Webster said.

Nazareen, Nazi as she was nicknamed, faced challenges at a young age.

“She was born with neurofibromatosis,” her mother said. “It's the Elephant Man's disease.”

Diagnosed with three tumors in her brain, Nazi underwent several surgeries. But her family said she never complained and her special needs never set her back.

“[She was] radiant, gorgeous, ambitious,” her sister Vallen Webster said.

“She had a heart that reached out to everybody,” her mother said.

If she was home, you could find Nazi in the kitchen.

“One of her goals was to be on 'Chopped: Baked Junior.' She was practicing for that,” her sister said.

Her family said the teen loved learning. But for weeks, her mom said Nazi came home upset that she was being bullied at school, until she ultimately took her own life.

“I'm angry. I’m hurt,” Valerie said.

The teen left behind a note for her family.

“Jokes are jokes, words are words. But they hurt, and I'm one of the people they hurt,” Vallen said. “That was my sister’s exact words.”

Nichole Zamora had never met Nazi’s family, but once she heard their story, she knew she had to do something.

“You send your kids off to school and you tell them, ‘I love you. Have a good day,’” Zamora said. “Only for them to come home with their hearts shattered from bullies.”

Zamora is part of the People’s Autism Foundation. She organized the "Stop the Bullying" barbecue to raise awareness.

“Make sure that you talk to your children," she said. “Make sure your children know if they see someone being bullied, say something.”

Nazi’s mother said nothing can change the past.

“She was my reason to live. She was my light. She was my inspiration,” she said.

But now she has found a new reason, urging others to take action before it’s too late.

“If your child comes home and tells you something, believe them. Investigate. Don’t dismiss it.” Valerie said.

If you’d like to help the family, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/god-just-received-a-beautiful-angel

