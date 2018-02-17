Where to celebrate National 'Drink Wine' Day in Las Vegas on Sunday

With wine country a relatively short drive from the Las Vegas Valley, it’s not a surprise that many restaurants offer a variety of the beverage. Sunday, February 18 is National “Drink Wine” Day providing the perfect excuse to have a glass or two.

Clark County’s first winery opened to the public late last year – Vegas Valley Winery in Henderson (7360 Eastgate Rd Ste. 123). The tasting room is open noon – 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Beyond that, there are many places to imbibe today:

Bin 702 (Container Park, 707 E. Fremont Street #1220)

Hours Sunday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Served by the glass or carafe, the shipping container-sized café offers about 20 different rotating wines, including sangria, reds, whites and blends. Sit on the patio or wander its neighboring shops for a relaxing Sunday.

Grape Street (Downtown Summerlin, 2120 Festival Plaza Drive)

Hours Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

When walking into Grape Street, it’s obvious why they have their name – the center bar is surrounded by a massive wall of wine. The restaurant offers wine by the bottle or glass, with options ranging from $8 to $20 per glass.

Double Helix (Town Square Mall and Palazzo, The Strip)

Hours Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Boasting being an “unrivaled” destination, Double Helix made their business wine and whisky. According to its website, they serve 60 wine by the glass, wine flights and a daily happy hour from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Vitner Grill (10100 W. Charleston Boulevard)

Hours Sunday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Summerlin fine dining destination maintains a 400 bottle wine list representing 10 countries including Austria, New Zealand and Germany. The wine list currently available is lengthy, including a selection of wines from Oregon.

Wine Cellar & Tasting Room (3700 W. Flamingo Road)

Hours Sunday: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

“Wine not?” The Wine Cellar inside the Rio offers 3,000 bottles, valued at more than $3 million, according to Caesars. If “cult wines” and the hard-to-find sound good, this is the place to go.

Pahrump Valley Winery (3810 Winery Road, Pahrump)

Hours Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Venture out to Nye County for “Nevada’s Winery in the Desert,” which also happens to be Nevada’s largest winery. With nearly 500 wine awards under its belt, the winery also offers free tours of the winery and grounds daily.

Aureole (Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South)

Hours Sunday: Closed

So, it’s closed Sunday, but it would be a crime not to mention. Aureole in Mandalay Bay is famous for its wine. The restaurant has a four-story-high glass wine rack, complete with “wine angels” who fill orders by rappelling up and down inside the glass cage. The restaurant offers 3,000 different bottles, according to its website, including a by-the-glass list containing 50 options. It’s recommended you dine with the wine pairing for the full experience.

