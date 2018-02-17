Police: 1 detained after east Las Vegas Valley shooting

Police detained one person after a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday.

Witnesses reported a shooting near Stewart Avenue and Riata Way about 4 p.m. Lt. Patricia Cervantes of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one person shot at another and the suspect was detailed by officers. Original reports said there were two shooters.

No one was injured in the shooting, but nearby roads were blocked while police investigated.

