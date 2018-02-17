Fire burns vacant building in downtown Las Vegas

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a vacant building in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas firefighters reported the 2-alarm fire about 12:30 p.m. in a vacant two-story building at 600 East Bridger Avenue, near Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. The building had been vacant for 15 years.

No injuries were reported, but the fire department said squatters were seen fleeing the building. No exact cause of the fire was determined, the fire department said on Twitter. Damage was estimated at about $100,000.

Bridger Avenue was closed between 6th and 8th streets.

2-Alarm CORRECTION: We are at 7th & BRIDGER Ave, crews checking for hotspots in video. BRIDGER CLOSED 6thSt to 8th St PIO1 pic.twitter.com/dnTFzYqDTL — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 17, 2018

