Police: Pedestrian hit, killed in east Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas.

First responders arrived at the crash site around 9:45 a.m. near Desert Inn and Pecos Roads.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Cervantes.

Metro's Fatal Detail Unit took over the investigation.

