Police: Elderly woman struck, killed by truck in east valley

Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in east Las Vegas.

First responders arrived at the crash site around 9:45 a.m. near Desert Inn and Pecos roads.

Police said a 73-year-old man driving a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on McLeod Drive and struck the pedestrian, a 92-year-old woman, who was crossing the street about 500 feet from a marked crosswalk. The driver did not display signs of impairment, according to a press release.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. This is the 9th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far this year.

