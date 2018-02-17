Report: Valley man charged with murdering baby daughter had threatened to kill her last summer

Eric Chu was arrested in connection with the murder of his 10-month-old baby on Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo: LVMPD)

A man accused of killing his 10-month-old daughter had threatened to murder her and her twin brother last June, according to a Metro police report cited in court documents.

Eric Chu, 31, charged with murdering baby Jordyn Chu, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Chicago on Jan. 26, three days after her death.

On Tuesday, Chu was extradited back to Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of Open Murder, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

On Jan. 23, at about 4:51 p.m., Metro police were called to the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard to respond to a 10-month-old baby, identified as Jordyn Chu, who was not breathing, and a man (Eric Chu), threatening medical staff.

Jordyn was taken to Summerlin Hospital with life-threatening injuries that appeared to be a result of battery, Metro said. Jordyn died the next night.

Police identified Chu as the suspect, determined he had left Las Vegas and arrested him in Chicago.

Chu told police he had taken a nap and woke up to find Jordyn not breathing and convulsing, and he called 911, according to his arrest report. She had multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds and a doctor saw a red mark along the side of Jordyn's temple and another red mark on the inside of her left leg.

Jordyn's mother said she was at work and Jordyn had no injuries when her mother left, according to court documents. Jordyn's twin brother also had marks on his neck and bruises on his face, according to the ER doctor at the hospital.

Eric Chu claimed he did not cause the injuries and that the 10-month-old twins liked to "roughhouse" in their playpen.

The arrest report also said, Chu was diagnosed with bi polar disorder and schizophrenia when he was younger and that he was not taking necessary medications, according to Jordyn's mother. She said he had been stressed out because of the twins for the past three months, and recently said 'Why did we have to have two, one would have been fine." She recalled another time when the twins were crying and Eric said, "I see why parents kill their kids."

He had been convicted of domestic battery or battery three times since 2014. Jordyn's mother said Eric has hit her on several occasions, is very aggressive and she was afraid of him. After the incident in June, she said Chu was going to end up killing the twins, according to the police report.

An autopsy of Jordyn Chu also found a traumatic injury to her abdomen, two skull fractures, and the report noted that no medical condition can account for a sever traumatic injury to her skull. It said her injuries were a result of blunt force trauma consistent with homicide.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Metro Police Abuse and Neglect Section by phone at 702-828-3364.

