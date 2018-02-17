Report: Valley man charged with murdering baby daughter had threatened to kill her last summer

Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >
Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed that a woman who was reported missing Thursday night has been safely located.More >
Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed that a woman who was reported missing Thursday night has been safely located.More >
A Facebook post of a man turning in his rifle is going viral.More >
A Facebook post of a man turning in his rifle is going viral.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.More >
A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.More >
U.S. military jets were forced to land at McCarran International Airport due to runway closures at Nellis Air Force Base.More >
U.S. military jets were forced to land at McCarran International Airport due to runway closures at Nellis Air Force Base.More >
North Las Vegas police officers arrested the suspect who was wanted for shooting a man to death on Valentine's Day.More >
North Las Vegas police officers arrested the suspect who was wanted for shooting a man to death on Valentine's Day.More >
The FBI failed to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.More >
The FBI failed to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed shooter in the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >