1 October survivors hold vigil for Florida school shooting victims

Bonded together through tragedy, survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting said they are now a family.

On Friday, they came together with other Las Vegas locals to honor those affected by the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"It hit close to home for me. I know what they're going to go through in the next months. I'm going through it right now," 1 October survivor Cody Jones said.

1 October survivors in Las Vegas are holding a vigil tonight for those in Parkland, Florida @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/s97kSv5WTw — Faith Tanner (@FaithTannerTV) February 17, 2018

The shooting that killed 17 in Florida sparked many emotions for 1 October survivors, from sadness to anger.

"I hate seeing people in pain. When will it end?" one survivor said.

And while they hurt for the victims' families and survivors of this week's shooting, this group also said they want Florida to know there is hope and healing ahead.

"They're not alone and it seems like it's a lonely road in trying heal and make sense of what's going on. But they've got so much love and support from everywhere," Kamryn Truby said.

