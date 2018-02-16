Missing 2-year-old AZ girl found in Las Vegas, parents without custody arrested

Police announced Friday evening that a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday was found safe in Las Vegas.

Harmony Dozier and her parents were safely located in the Las Vegas area, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Harmony's parents, Kenneth Dozier and Tiffany Moore, were arrested for "felony custodial interference for unlawfully taking the child and leaving Arizona," according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The Department of Child Safety put out an alert for Harmony she was taken from state custody on Wednesday, police said.

Police said detectives are now working to have Harmony and her parents returned to Arizona.

