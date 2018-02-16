Venetian celebrates Chinese New Year

A Chinese New Year display at the Venetian is shown on Feb. 16, 2018. (Source: Venetian)

The Venetian and The Palazzo's floral and horticulture team worked with artisans to create an art installation for Chinese New Year.

The installation for the "Year of the Dog" features a 16-foot tall Shar-Pei and a three-foot hare.

