Six cats killed, dog missing after Las Vegas fire

Several cats were killed in a townhouse fire on Feb. 16, 2018. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) Several cats were killed in a townhouse fire on Feb. 16, 2018. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Six cats perished and a dog is missing after a fire at a townhome Friday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. 

Crews responded to the incident at 3:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackford Court, near Valley View Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. 

According to the department, a fire was located in the kitchen near the stove in the two-story townhome. The residents were not home at the time the fire started. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Damage was estimated at approximately $25,000. 

The Southern Nevada Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children, the fire department said. 

