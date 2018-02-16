Las Vegas community comes together to support Parkland

The Las Vegas Healing Garden has become a place to heal and cope since mass shootings struck Las Vegas and Florida. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

The Las Vegas community came together to support the people of Parkland, Florida.

"It bothered me a lot what happened October 1st and I’ve been living in this city 55 years and it hurt," Las Vegas local Andre King said.

In the days after 1 October the Las Vegas Healing Garden became a place to heal, and now as more tragedy strikes, it’s become a place to cope.

"Today there have been quite a few survivors coming through with their families and stuff," King said.

Tracy Wick and her daughter Claire are from just outside of Seattle. They were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and this is their first time back to Las Vegas.

"I was 14 at the time. I have the rest of my life to live and it’s just hard thinking that there’s no hope for my anxiety and my PTSD ever going away. For me to be able to go to another concert, have fun in a big crowd of people with loud music," Claire said.

"I’m still really angry. I’m angry that he did this and that my daughter is now afraid to do anything," Tracy said.

When they heard what happened in Florida they felt a mixture of anger and sadness.

"It’s really hard knowing that more and more people are going through exactly what we went through and have to go through all those months of hardship afterward and knowing that their lives were basically taken away from them even if they didn’t die. It’s really hard to live your life after something like that happens," Claire said.

While Tracy and Claire still have a lot of healing to do themselves, they want the people of Parkland to know they’re there for them.

"We try to push ourselves to keep moving forward to not let it limit us but that’s really hard so just take it a day at a time," Tracy said.

