Third shareholders lawsuit filed against Wynn, board of directors

This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The fallout continues for Steve Wynn after mounting allegations of sexual assault.

A Valley law firm filed its third lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against Wynn and his company, Friday morning.

Eglet Prince filed its first shareholder's lawsuit against Wynn, last week.

The second was filed on Thursday.

All three are on behalf of retirement fund groups, based across the country.

“As the past week and a half has gone on there's been more revelations so each complaint has gotten more detailed,” attorney Robert Eglet said.

Those include more detailed stories from women, alleging Wynn of sexual assault and claiming his board of directors knew about the allegations and turned a blind eye.

“The board was complicit, allowed this happen,” Eglet said. “And at least a number of board members assisted in covering it up.”

The latest two were filed by retirement fund groups based out of Pennsylvania and Missouri.

“These entities own a large amount of stock in Wynn Resorts,” Eglet said.

While Eglet prepared to serve his papers, civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom is doing some research of her own.

Bloom has handled several other high profile sexual assault cases, including Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

She said a number of women have reached out to her with their own stories of Wynn.

“It certainly strikes me that this is just the tip of the iceberg and that there are going to be a number of women who come forward with claims,” Bloom said.

She is not certain how much legal battles could cost Wynn and his company.

“When you're going up against somebody like Steve Wynn or Wynn Resorts, the damages could be very substantial,” Bloom said.

For the shareholder's lawsuits, Eglet said right now, he can only list damages in excess of $50,000.

“Obviously the damages, in this case, are much, much, much more significant than that,” Eglet said.

And when asked if he plans to file any more lawsuits, Eglet responded, “You never know. You never know. I don’t know.”

FOX5 has reached out to Wynn’s company about these latest shareholders lawsuits. But we have not heard back yet.

Steve Wynn will not be eligible for any severance payment or other compensation from Wynn Resorts. Wynn has to leave his villa residence by June 1. And he cannot compete against Wynn Resorts for two years.

