Las Vegas kids' stolen wheelchairs replaced with help from social media Samaritan

Stolen wheelchairs were replaced thanks to a mobility company that recycles old chairs. (Dylan Kendrick / FOX5)

A valley mother reached out to social media after she found out the wheelchairs needed for her children were stolen from her front yard.

The response she received was unexpected.

Nicole McCarty adopted both Alan and Cyana who both suffer from osteogenesis imperfecta. It’s a condition that makes a person’s bones very brittle. The kids said their bones can crack like egg shells.

They use the chairs to get around and go to school. In early Feb., McCarty said she woke up and went outside and they were gone.

Her Facebook post was shared more than 1,500 times, and got the attention of Erik Montville. Eric works for a wheelchair company called NuMotion. He took different chairs he had lying around and built Alan and Cyana new ones!

He delivered them Friday and brought smiles to their faces.

"What do we say? God is good all the time all the time God is good. That's right baby," McCarty said.

Nicole said the kids can go back to school and thanks the community for their support.

