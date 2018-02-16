Southern Nevada Health District reports two additional flu deaths

The flu has claimed the lives of 22 people in Clark County, since the start of the new year. The latest death is a 24-year-old Valley woman. On Saturday night, friends of Jenna Libidinsky gathered to honor her life.More >
A Valley mother told FOX5 her son died in her arms three days after he was diagnosed with the flu.More >
This year's flu season is only getting worse. For the first time, ever all states in the lower 48 are reporting widespread flu activity in the same week.More >
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >
Police arrested two suspects for stabbing a 19-year-old woman and then dumping her on the side of the road.More >
The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.More >
A local woman won the largest Dual Daub bingo jackpot in Las Vegas history at a west Valley casino.More >
A man died after being shot near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.More >
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >
Clark County School District police arrested an elementary school teacher on a child abuse charge.More >
A football coach died a hero after shielding students from a gunman who opened fire inside a Florida high school, officials said.More >
The couple said Thursday in a statement that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."More >
