Southern Nevada Health District reports two additional flu deaths

A healthcare worker wears a mask at a Las Vegas-area clinic Jan. 14, 2014. (Tiffany Murphy/FOX5) A healthcare worker wears a mask at a Las Vegas-area clinic Jan. 14, 2014. (Tiffany Murphy/FOX5)
Two more people have died from the flu in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. 

A report released Friday showed two people more than 65 years of age died from the illness during the week of Feb. 4 through Feb. 10 bringing the total number of flu deaths to 24.  A total of 766 have been hospitalized with influenza and the health district has a total of 1,003 reported cases. 

Anyone can catch the flu throughout the year, but the health district said most cases occur between October and May. 

