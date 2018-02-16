Southern Nevada Health District reports two additional flu deaths

This year's flu season is only getting worse. For the first time, ever all states in the lower 48 are reporting widespread flu activity in the same week.

A woman uses IV therapy to help prevent the flu. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

A Valley mother told FOX5 her son died in her arms three days after he was diagnosed with the flu.

Carlo Occhipinti, 12, died from the flu just days before his birthday (FOX5).

The flu has claimed the lives of 22 people in Clark County, since the start of the new year. The latest death is a 24-year-old Valley woman. On Saturday night, friends of Jenna Libidinsky gathered to honor her life.

Two more people have died from the flu in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A report released Friday showed two people more than 65 years of age died from the illness during the week of Feb. 4 through Feb. 10 bringing the total number of flu deaths to 24. A total of 766 have been hospitalized with influenza and the health district has a total of 1,003 reported cases.

Anyone can catch the flu throughout the year, but the health district said most cases occur between October and May.

For more information on the flu including treatment and symptoms, visit the Southern Nevada Health District online.

