Feral rabbits create potential public health risk in west Las Vegas

An excessive population of feral rabbits has reportedly caused a potential public health risk at state offices in west Las Vegas.

Feral rabbits are running rampant on the surrounding grounds of the State of Nevada's West Charleston campus on 6171 Charleston Boulevard near Jones. The campus includes the facilities of the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the Division of Child and Family Services, and the Aging and Disability Services Division, according to a release from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The release said the rabbits may create a high risk for clients, staff and visitors to contract diseases from the animals.

Some of the diseases carried by the rabbits may include Tularemia and Salmonellosis. The diseases are can be transferred to humans, the release said.

In addition, predators who are attracted to the feral rabbits may be infected with rabies.

To avoid potential contamination, the Division of Public Health and Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

1. Contact with the animals, fecal material, contaminated soils and contaminated grass must be avoided by all staff, clients and visitors.

2. A public notice has been posted at the facility to notify the staff, clients and visitors of the potential health risks present and to avoid contact.

3. Strict hand washing procedures should be in place for all staff, clients and visitors that may have come in contact with the animals or contaminated grounds.

4. Providing food and water to the feral rabbits must cease immediately.

5. Trapping activities will begin to relocate the animals, please ensure that traps are not tampered with or taken away from the grounds.

For additional information or to report any problems contact the Environmental Health Program Manager Brett Evans at 775-687-7539.

