Hooters Casino hosts job fair for Steak 'n Shake restaurant - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hooters Casino hosts job fair for Steak 'n Shake restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Steak 'n Steak will host a job fair on Feb. 21, 2018. (Steak 'n Shake) Steak 'n Steak will host a job fair on Feb. 21, 2018. (Steak 'n Shake)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Hooters Casino Hotel is hosting a job fair to fill a variety of positions for a new restaurant. 

Steak 'n Shake will open its doors at the off-Strip resort in the spring. The restaurant is seeking servers, cooks, dishwashers, food runners, hostesses and bussers. Interested applicants should attend the job fair on Feb. 21 starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

The fair will be held in The Clearwater Room located at 115 East Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard. 

Anyone with questions can reach out to Andrewagne@hooterslv.com. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.