Hooters Casino hosts job fair for Steak 'n Shake restaurant

Hooters Casino Hotel is hosting a job fair to fill a variety of positions for a new restaurant.

Steak 'n Shake will open its doors at the off-Strip resort in the spring. The restaurant is seeking servers, cooks, dishwashers, food runners, hostesses and bussers. Interested applicants should attend the job fair on Feb. 21 starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The fair will be held in The Clearwater Room located at 115 East Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with questions can reach out to Andrewagne@hooterslv.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.