Additional stockholder lawsuits filed against Steve Wynn and board of directors

Charlotte Arrowsmith said she's ecstatic over the news her former boss, Steve Wynn resigning as CEO of Wynn International.

A termination agreement between embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company bearing his name shows that he won't receive any compensation.

Two additional stockholder lawsuits have been filed against Steve Wynn and the Wynn Resorts board of directors stemming from sexual harassment reports.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday in District Court in Nevada. One was on behalf of Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund, derivatively on behalf of Wynn Resorts. The plaintiff is a long time shareholder of the company and was a stockholder during the time of the alleged complaint. The other was filed on behalf of Boynton Beach Municipal Firefighters' Pension Trust Fund and the Firemen's Retirement System of St. Louis, which are current stockholders and were stockholders during the time of the allegations.

The shareholders allege that Wynn "preyed on female employees at his company, Wynn Resorts, seeking sexual gratifications from women who were dependent on him for their livelihoods." It further alleged that his board of directors "turned a blind eye to reports of sexual harassment and coercion." In addition, a filed complaint also alleged Wynn had fiduciary duties that were breached and the board failed to investigate or arrest Wynn for his actions.

The Norfolk County Retirement System, a Wynn Resorts stockholder, previously filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and board members following sexual harassment claims.

Wynn has stepped down from his position with the Republican National Committee and resigned from his role as CEO for Wynn Resorts.

