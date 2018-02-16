A manilla folder has been tucked away a Las Vegas Review reporters desk for 20 years.

A reporter at the Las Vegas Review Journal said she was blocked from reporting on sexual assault allegations against Steve Wynn in 1998.

Steve Wynn has agreed to give up control of his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn's shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Wynn gets no money in termination deal with casino company

A termination agreement between embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn and the company bearing his name shows that he won't receive any compensation and can't be involved in any competing gambling business for two years.

The terms of the agreement were released Friday by Wynn Resorts. Wynn resigned as CEO earlier this month amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

As part of the agreement, Wynn also agreed to cooperate with any investigation or lawsuits involving his time with the company. He can have his attorney present. Wynn Resorts created a committee to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations.

As fallout from the allegations, Wynn also resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

