North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in Valentine's Day shooting

North Las Vegas police officers arrested the suspect who was wanted for shooting a man to death on Valentine's Day.

Michael Cooley Sr., 55, was taken into custody on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. in the area of Idlewood Avenue and Longfellow Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Lamb, according to police.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting near Carey and MLK in North Las Vegas

Cooley was booked at the Las Vegas City Jail where he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

On Feb. 14, police said a verbal argument that broke out between Cooley and an unidentified 36-year-old man may have led to the shooting. Investigators believe the two men knew each other.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased man once his family is notified.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.