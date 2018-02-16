North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in Valentine's Day shootin - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in Valentine's Day shooting

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Michael Cooley Sr., 55, faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon (NLVPD / FOX5). Michael Cooley Sr., 55, faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon (NLVPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police officers arrested the suspect who was wanted for shooting a man to death on Valentine's Day. 

Michael Cooley Sr., 55, was taken into custody on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. in the area of Idlewood Avenue and Longfellow Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Lamb, according to police.

Cooley was booked at the Las Vegas City Jail where he faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon. 

On Feb. 14, police said a verbal argument that broke out between Cooley and an unidentified 36-year-old man may have led to the shooting. Investigators believe the two men knew each other. 

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased man once his family is notified.

