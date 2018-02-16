World Sign Spinning competition returns to Las Vegas

You see them on the side of the road pointing you to a new business or a special offer, now sign spinners are competing against each other in the 11th annual World Sign Spinning Championship (WSSC).

Taking place February 16-17, 2018 at the Fremont Street Experience, the WSSC is a unique global competition that entertains thousands of spectators while allowing youth AArrow Sign Spinners to showcase their athleticism, advertising skills, and creative style and personalities. Round one of the event kicks off February 16th from 12:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m., round two will follow on February 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m and round three consisting of the finals, plus group spinning, and trick of the year will follow that day at 4:00 p.m..

The event also presents a unique opportunity to raise awareness about pressing social issues and integrate the community in a positive way. This year, AArrow has partnered with cause marketing firm Live to Give to spread the word about gang prevention and will introduce the ‘Positive Spin’ campaign at the WSSC to show youth there are fun opportunities available in their community to earn a living, connect with positive people, and realize they have many signs that can be thrown up in good ways.

The annual competition will feature more than 100 sign spinners from markets around the globe who have demonstrated goodwill in the community, a commitment to serving clients and honed the craft of sign spinning. The event will demonstrate how attending the WSSC is making a positive change in bringing the community together while showing youth support and encouragement as they spin for positivity.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.