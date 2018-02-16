Couple weds at Vegas Golden Knights game

In true Vegas fashion, a couple tied the knot during a Vegas Golden Knights game on Thursday.

The happy husband popped the big question in the hockey game's first period and the couple was married by a classic Elvis impersonator during the second intermission. The unsuspecting bride even wore a personalized wedding dress.

The groom also donned a uniquely tailored suit. The impromptu wedding was complete with a cake, first song and even personalized Vegas Golden Knights jerseys.

Thanks to the Jumbotron, fans witnessed the entire wedding unfold on screen. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Poscente!

WATCH the moment below:

