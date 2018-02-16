U.S. military jets land at McCarran after Nellis runway closures - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

U.S. military jets land at McCarran after Nellis runway closures

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A fighter jet flies over Las Vegas (Andre Small / FOX5). A fighter jet flies over Las Vegas (Andre Small / FOX5).
U.S. military jets were forced to land at McCarran International Airport due to runway closures at Nellis Air Force Base. 

Multiple aircraft were diverted to the Las Vegas airport on Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m., a release confirmed. Two separate minor mechanical aircraft malfunctions caused the closure of the Nellis runways. 

Creech Air Force Base usually serves as an alternate landing location but their runway is currently under construction, according to a release. 

The Nellis runways were reopened later in the afternoon and the aircraft returned to the base. 

