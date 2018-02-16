Search and rescue teams locate missing woman in Red Rock Canyon

Elisabeth Reeves was last seen Wednesday at about 12:10 p.m. on the Lost Creek Trail in Red Rock Canyon, police said. (Photo: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed that a woman who was reported missing Thursday night has been safely located alive.

Elisabeth Reeves was last seen Thursday at about 12:10 p.m. near the Lost Creek Trail in Red Rock Canyon, police said. The 34-year-old was found on Friday at Lost Creek and Ice Box Canyon, according to a LVMPD release.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.